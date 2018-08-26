GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,368 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 123,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.