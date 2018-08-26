Grid+ Price Down 46.9% This Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Grid+ has a market cap of $7.01 million and $219.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00259028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034749 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

