Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graco were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Graco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE GGG opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 15th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

