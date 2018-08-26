GPU Coin Price Tops $0.0352 (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io . GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

