Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,507,441 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 3,089,798 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.26 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

