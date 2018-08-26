Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,507,441 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 3,089,798 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.26 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

