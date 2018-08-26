Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Position Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.23% of Globus Medical worth $60,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1,820.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Globus Medical by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In other news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $6,830,385.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,159,229.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $52.33 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.