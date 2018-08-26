Global Ship Lease (GSL) and Seacor (CKH) Head to Head Survey

Global Ship Lease (NYSE: CKH) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease -53.56% 7.71% 3.08% Seacor 18.26% 2.88% 1.31%

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Seacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $158.99 million 0.40 -$74.26 million N/A N/A Seacor $577.89 million 1.67 $61.64 million $1.29 41.16

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ship Lease.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Seacor shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Seacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Ship Lease and Seacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Seacor has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Seacor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacor is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Risk & Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacor beats Global Ship Lease on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under long-term fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 18 vessels with a total capacity of 82,312 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

