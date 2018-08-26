Global Partners LP (GLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Global Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Partners by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 54,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Global Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.69%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

