Genesco (GCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $44.80 on Friday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $918.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,727,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,263,000 after acquiring an additional 188,914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Genesco by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.