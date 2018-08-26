GATX Co. (GATX) CEO Sells $1,782,653.42 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 20,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total transaction of $1,782,653.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GATX stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $349.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.50 million. GATX had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in GATX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GATX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in GATX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GATX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GATX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

