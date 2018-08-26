GAP (GPS) PT Lowered to $30.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on GAP to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $32,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,760,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,314,018.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in GAP by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GAP by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,916,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,050,417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in GAP by 213.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in GAP by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $1,832,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections.

