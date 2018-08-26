Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 123,339 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Presima Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $3,229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $35.73 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

