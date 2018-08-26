GameStop Corp. (GME) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.66% of GameStop worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 448.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,706 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $7,636,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 33.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 161,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. GameStop had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

