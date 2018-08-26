GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,267 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Credicorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $222.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $189.69 and a one year high of $239.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.67.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

