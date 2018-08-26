GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after buying an additional 703,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,673,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,732,000 after buying an additional 409,742 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at $50,297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after buying an additional 157,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,418.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,812,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,540.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $174.70 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

