FY2018 EPS Estimates for Founders Advantage Capital Corp (FCF) Reduced by Analyst

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Founders Advantage Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Founders Advantage Capital alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday.

CVE:FCF opened at C$1.71 on Friday. Founders Advantage Capital has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$2.65.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.