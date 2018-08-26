Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) CFO Purchases $24,763.62 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 8,423 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,763.62. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 25,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 234,470 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLL. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

