Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) CFO Purchases $24,763.62 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 8,423 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,763.62. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FLL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 25,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.10.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLL. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.
