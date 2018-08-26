FRP (FRPH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FRP earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2274715832122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

FRP stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. FRP has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 375.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,610 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $93,782.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $177,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,042 shares of company stock worth $2,232,794. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

