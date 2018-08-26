Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Acquires Shares of 6,000 JD.Com Inc (JD)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 521.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth $165,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet cut JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Nomura decreased their target price on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $31.40 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.49.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

