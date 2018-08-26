Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 262,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,944,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,666,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $338.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

