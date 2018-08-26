Friendz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,300.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $83,300.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, BitMart and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00263128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151462 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035657 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,843,657 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, The Rock Trading and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.