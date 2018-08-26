FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 11.92% of FreightCar America worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $17.85 on Friday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. equities analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAIL. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

