Frederick Arnold Acquires 7,500 Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Stock

Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) Director Frederick Arnold acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $19.00.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 40.08%. equities analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

CCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 418.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.