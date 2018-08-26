Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.65 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $174,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,196,000 after purchasing an additional 424,345 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,137,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

