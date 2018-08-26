Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $66.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.48 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $59.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $211.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.42 million to $212.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $232.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.78 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 12,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $356.74 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

