Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,392 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of Foot Locker worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 35,135 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,141 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 85,838 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,985,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

