FlutterCoin (FLT) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One FlutterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlutterCoin has a market cap of $351,478.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlutterCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlutterCoin alerts:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068876 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017200 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FlutterCoin Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. FlutterCoin’s official message board is fluttercointalk.com . The official website for FlutterCoin is www.fluttercoin.me . The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlutterCoin Coin Trading

FlutterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlutterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlutterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlutterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlutterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.