FLiK (FLIK) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. FLiK has a total market cap of $282,812.00 and $13.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLiK has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FLiK token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00261299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00149633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036117 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FLiK Profile

FLiK launched on August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io

Buying and Selling FLiK

FLiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

