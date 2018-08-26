Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

