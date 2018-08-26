Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.
Shares of FLXS stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.85.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.
