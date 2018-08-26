First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,709 Shares of Moelis & Co (MC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Moelis & Co worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.74. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

