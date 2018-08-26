First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000.

GEM stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $39.44.

