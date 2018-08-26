First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 370,153 AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of AXA Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,008,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AXA Equitable’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

AXA Equitable Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

