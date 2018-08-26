First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,357.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 73,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $220,052.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $165,551.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,143.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $575,434. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.19 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. First Solar’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

