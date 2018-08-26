First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,642 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,665.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

