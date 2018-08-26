Finisar (FNSR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

FNSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Finisar to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Finisar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of Finisar stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. Finisar has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $310.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.93 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $53,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 38,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $637,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,283 shares of company stock worth $2,167,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 423,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

