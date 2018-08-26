Financial Survey: AlarmCom (ALRM) & TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ: TTWO) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlarmCom and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $338.94 million 7.87 $29.25 million $0.76 73.61 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock $1.79 billion 8.51 $173.53 million $1.75 76.58

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than AlarmCom. AlarmCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of AlarmCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of AlarmCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AlarmCom and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 1 2 8 1 2.75 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock 0 4 16 0 2.80

AlarmCom currently has a consensus target price of $51.73, suggesting a potential downside of 7.53%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a consensus target price of $131.42, suggesting a potential downside of 1.93%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock is more favorable than AlarmCom.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 9.75% -64.90% 13.38% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock 10.49% 18.54% 7.91%

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock beats AlarmCom on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

