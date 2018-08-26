Financial Analysis: Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) & Kush Bottles (KSHB)

Yield10 Bioscience (OTCMKTS: KSHB) and Kush Bottles (OTCMKTS:KSHB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Kush Bottles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -1,377.53% -101.61% -76.35% Kush Bottles -6.84% -5.25% -4.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and Kush Bottles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kush Bottles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.52%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Kush Bottles.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kush Bottles shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Kush Bottles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Kush Bottles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $940,000.00 16.29 -$9.39 million ($3.29) -0.47 Kush Bottles $18.79 million 19.34 $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Kush Bottles has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

Kush Bottles beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. markets and sells packaging products and solutions in the United States. It offers pop top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; cartridges and batteries; and polystyrene, polypropylene, or silicone-lined polystyrene containers to urban farmers, green house growers, and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. Kush Bottles, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

