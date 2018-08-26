Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $374,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,708.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 371,344 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 299,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,542,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $169.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

