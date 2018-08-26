Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $404,000 Holdings in FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FS Investment were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 106.3% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 666,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 343,235 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 670.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,723 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 68.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 536,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 64.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:FSIC opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FS Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%. equities analysts predict that FS Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.57%.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.