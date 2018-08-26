FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,100 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

CWB opened at $53.88 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

