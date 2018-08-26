FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.98 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

