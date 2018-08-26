FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

FCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE FCB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,196. FCB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FCB Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCB. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

