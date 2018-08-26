Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (HYI) Share Price

News headlines about Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 48.38726884685 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HYI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,224. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment fund. It provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed income portfolio with a limited term structure. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

