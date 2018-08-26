Farmers National Banc (FMNB) vs. SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Critical Contrast

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: SBBX) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and SB One Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $104.58 million 4.23 $22.71 million $0.90 17.78 SB One Bancorp $43.98 million 5.02 $5.69 million $1.42 19.61

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB One Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SB One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Farmers National Banc pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB One Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of SB One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of SB One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and SB One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 24.60% 11.96% 1.33% SB One Bancorp 12.21% 9.30% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and SB One Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33 SB One Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.13%. SB One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.59%. Given SB One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SB One Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats SB One Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 41 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Medina, Holmes, and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio, as well as Beaver County in Pennsylvania; and 4 trust offices. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, residential mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was formerly known as Sussex Bancorp and changed its name to SB One Bancorp in April 2018. SB One Bancorp was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

