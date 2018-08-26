Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $202.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $174.65 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $507.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total value of $150,163,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $10,296,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,281,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,438,126 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,076 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $430,727,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.