Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $92.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $338.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,206,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,940,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,955,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,614,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,615,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,450 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.