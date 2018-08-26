Exchange Union (XUC) Price Tops $4.53 on Exchanges

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Exchange Union has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $265,231.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exchange Union has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Exchange Union token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00067898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00260054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00152218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Exchange Union Token Profile

Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exchange Union is www.exchangeunion.com

Exchange Union Token Trading

Exchange Union can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EXX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Union directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exchange Union should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exchange Union using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

