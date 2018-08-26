Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,384 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 388,743 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,931 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $107,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joe sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $176,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,799,612 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 657,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $9.95 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

EPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

