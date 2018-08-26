Etsy Inc (ETSY) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $219,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,580 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Etsy from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Ifs Securities upped their price objective on Etsy to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.12. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

