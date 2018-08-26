EscrowCoin Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (ESCO)

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EscrowCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EscrowCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,238.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EscrowCoin alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Rubex Money (RBMC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EscrowCoin Coin Profile

ESCO is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. The official website for EscrowCoin is escrow-coin.com . EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin . The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EscrowCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EscrowCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EscrowCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.